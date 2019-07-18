Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While St Johns Investment Management Company Decreased Its Stake by $355,240; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Carlson Capital Management Increased by $325,923 Its Position

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 12.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Adext AMaaS: The First & Only Transparent Self-Service Artificial Intelligence Outperforming Humans at Google AdWords + Facebook Ads; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly ‘very serious’ about launching its own cryptocurrency, though it would likely be years before Facebook’s work on blockchain and cryptocurrency became anything material; 17/04/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Nix cancels UK parliamentary appearance; 28/03/2018 – Playboy says it’s quitting ‘sexually repressive’ Facebook over the data scandal; 15/03/2018 – However, the early Facebook investor and Paypal co-founder scored a 50 to 80 percent chance that bitcoin ends up being worthless, and gave a 20 to 50 percent chance that it ends up moving higher; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Holds Call on Privacy Efforts: LIVE; 23/04/2018 – KTVE – KARD: FAKE NEWS: Rumor about missing Claiborne Parish child circulating on Facebook; 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Is Planning To Testify Before Congress: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – SENATE COMMERCE CMTE CHAIRMAN JOHN THUNE TALKS FB ON CNBC

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $17.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1992.03. About 2.56M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%; 01/05/2018 – Pierbridge: According to Deutsche Bank, 53.1% of the U.S. Postal Service’s ground package volume comes from Amazon; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “It’s Almost Time For These Leveraged Media ETFs – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Bet on Facebook Stock Ahead of This Monthâ€™s Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Facebook Stock Has Plenty of Bullish Resiliency Left – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Stock Roundup: Regulatory Matters Galore – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.55 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91 million and $129.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 9,100 shares to 170,186 shares, valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital reported 1.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Seatown Pte Ltd holds 194,151 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Lc holds 0% or 20 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital Advsrs Limited Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 1,237 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 16.80 million shares. Texas-based National Company Tx has invested 1.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Coatue Management Ltd accumulated 3.80 million shares. 14,825 are held by M&R Cap Mngmt. Haverford Trust has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,318 shares. 1.21 million were reported by Fil Ltd. Taconic Cap Advsrs LP holds 2.47% or 200,000 shares. Premier Asset Limited Company accumulated 71,568 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 255 shares. Moreover, Contour Asset Mngmt has 1.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Bancorp holds 6,027 shares. Veritas Inv (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 0.27% or 29,066 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 1,009 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lazard Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jw Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,627 shares or 17.95% of the stock. Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farr Miller Washington Dc, -based fund reported 1,729 shares. Strategic Limited Liability accumulated 0.39% or 1,028 shares. Overbrook Corporation reported 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telos Capital Management reported 2,085 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Cheviot Value Llc holds 186 shares. Lyon Street reported 501 shares stake. Sonata Capital Gru Incorporated accumulated 1,725 shares.