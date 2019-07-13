Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Boosted by $305,440 Its Holding; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Shareholder Cambridge Trust Company Decreased Stake by $470,942

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data; 14/03/2018 – WHATSAPP SIGNS COMMITMENT NOT TO SHARE DATA WITH FACEBOOK; 20/03/2018 – Mike Butcher: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Mark Zuckerberg to Publicly Address Facebook’s User-Data Uproar; 27/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 25/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: Facebook is blocking legitimate candidates from buying election ads for the June 5th primary…; 22/05/2018 – A LARGE PERCENT OF EUROPEANS HAVE ALREADY GONE THROUGH GDPR FLOWS ON FACEBOOK-ZUCKERBERG; 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the number in a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third-party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 02/05/2018 – Snap’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 this quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 2,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,421 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.57 million, down from 120,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – FB: Landlords Are Offering Free Rooms In Return For Gay Sex and Facebook Is Letting It Happen – Part 1 of a shocking and important @PatrickStrud investigation; 09/03/2018 – Facebook strikes music deal with Warner; 20/03/2018 – Ireland to scrutinise Facebook oversight of third-party apps; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 111.7 MLN REAIS IN BRAZIL FOR NOT COOPERATING WITH CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION -FEDERAL PROSECUTORS; 26/03/2018 – Short seller Andrew Left jabs Shopify’s business, saying it’s based on the exchange of personal information collected by Facebook and sold to Shopify “entrepreneurs.”; 21/03/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data after scandal involvin…; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Adds A.I. Labs in Seattle and Pittsburgh, Pressuring Local Universities; 10/04/2018 – Philippines’ leader did not buy data to win election – spokesman; 11/04/2018 – GMF: It’s Not Just Facebook: Countering Russia’s Social Media Offensive; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHOWING PEOPLE ALERT ON NEWS FEED SO THEY CAN REVIEW DETAILS ABOUT ADVERTISING, AMONG OTHERS THEY’VE CHOSEN TO SHARE IN THEIR PROFILE

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 6. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Firsthand Capital Mngmt has invested 4.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.95% or 635,374 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edgestream LP invested in 0.19% or 7,722 shares. Glacier Peak Ltd Com has 18,270 shares. Country Club Tru Na owns 4,468 shares. Comgest Global Sas invested in 28,100 shares or 0.1% of the stock. General Amer Invsts, New York-based fund reported 76,500 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 1.86M shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has 0.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northstar Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kistler holds 3,303 shares. Covey Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 3.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pointstate Cap LP owns 11,400 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Palladium Prns Limited Company owns 43,585 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6,138 shares to 115,200 shares, valued at $22.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

