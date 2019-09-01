Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Pinnacle Financial Partners Raised Stake; Amphenol Com Cl A (APH) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Increased Its Position by $377,328 as Share Value Declined

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (APH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 26,752 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 787,642 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 5,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 44,057 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 38,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Is Planning To Testify Before Congress: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Blumenthal Says Zuckerberg Hearing Is ‘Moment of Reckoning’ for Facebook (Video); 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 06/04/2018 – Italy Antitrust opens probe into Facebook’s collection, use of data; 09/03/2018 – Sri Lanka this week banned Facebook’s social media and messaging services in that country; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is making its biggest executive shuffle in company history WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook’s core app are getting new leaders as part of a massive executive reorg; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says `A Few’ Advertisers Paused Spending; 23/03/2018 – Ben Mezrich – who wrote the book on Facebook – says our relationship with the social network is ‘built on lies’; 06/03/2018 – French competition body may open anti-trust probe on online advertising market; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Glob has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Co holds 989 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 276 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Company reported 7,687 shares stake. Hedeker Wealth Lc reported 22,260 shares. Duncker Streett And has 0.63% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 28,999 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.76% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 11,351 shares. Fdx Advisors accumulated 6,543 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 4,449 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability owns 94,685 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Bartlett & Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,175 shares. City Holdings Co accumulated 330 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Noesis Cap Mangement holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 91,760 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marsico Management Limited Liability reported 6.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Invest Advsrs Llc reported 15,366 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Lc invested in 0.08% or 7,255 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 8.92 million shares. Ctc Limited Company holds 741,860 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Signature Estate And Invest owns 1,075 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited has 295,996 shares for 7.13% of their portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Lc holds 0.68% or 42,524 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartford Invest Mgmt holds 289,680 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 16,657 shares or 0.27% of the stock. New York-based Tiger Glob Ltd Liability has invested 8.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Icon Advisers Co holds 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 35,577 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2.84% stake.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,187 shares to 30,763 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 5,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,994 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

