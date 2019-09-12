Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Ntv Asset Management Cut by $781,650 Its Position; Springowl Associates Has Lowered Its Position in Cbs New (CBS) as Share Value Rose

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 2.74 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS: Company Remains Committed to Protecting Best Interests of CBS Public Stockholders; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP CEO MOONVES 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $69.3M VS. $69.6M; 16/05/2018 – Judge Says Shari Redstone Can’t Act on CBS Before Thursday; 21/03/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: BREAKING: #SchoolClosing @CohoesSchools closing M.S. and Abram Lansing Ele. at noon due to power outage; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH MAY MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE +9.8 PTS AFTER +8.2 PTS IN APRIL – CBS; 17/05/2018 – CBS MAY BRING FURTHER LEGAL ACTION TO CHALLENGE NAI ACTIONS; 24/05/2018 – CBS claims Redstone blocked possible buyout bid from a rival; 07/05/2018 – Charter and CBS Corporation Announce Multi-year Content Carriage Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Recode: Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 4,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, down from 22,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $188.35. About 5.98 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – Match Isn’t Worried About Facebook Dating App Competition; 09/04/2018 – The claim comes hot on the heels of the data scandal that has hit Facebook in recent weeks, as the tech behemoth looks to tackle allegations it improperly shared information with London-based elections consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s security chief to leave company -NYT; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves “The stakes are more intense than ever.”; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thom Tillis: Obama Used Controversial Data Grabbing Techniques, Too; 15/05/2018 – Facebook plans to create its own cryptocurrency: report; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN 2014 DID NOT GO FAR ENOUGH TO PROTECT DATA; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook Amid User Data Disputes

Springowl Associates Llc, which manages about $281.30 million and $73.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10,500 shares to 23,571 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $496.79M for 8.12 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 11,900 shares to 146,941 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.