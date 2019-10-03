Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Markel Has Decreased Position; As Itron (ITRI) Shares Rose, Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.99M, down from 4.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.67. About 155,329 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid

Markel Corp decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 141,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.32 million, down from 144,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $179.38. About 15.14M shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Pallone Says Cambridge Leak Shows ‘Laws Are Not Working’; 09/04/2018 – BUY FACEBOOK CALL SPREADS AHEAD OF ZUCKERBERG HEARINGS: WEEDEN; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 05/04/2018 – Facebook accused of being used of inciting violence in Myanmar; 19/03/2018 – Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data; 17/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1.2 Billion at Facebook for Porsches (Correct); 05/04/2018 – CANADA, BC PRIVACY COMMISSIONERS TO PROBE FACEBOOK, AGGREGATEIQ; 17/05/2018 – ISS said Facebook “has been somewhat responsive during the controversy, but shareholders should continue to closely monitor data privacy issues.”; 19/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Alex Stamos is leaving Facebook, more to come from @richardjnieva; 21/05/2018 – Hedge funds are outperforming the market this year, with the help of some highly concentrated positions in Facebook and other companies

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.51M shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $64.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 98,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.78M for 27.12 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Markel Corp, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp Class A (NYSE:HEI.A) by 22,000 shares to 326,145 shares, valued at $33.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.