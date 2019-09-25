Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While 3G Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Holding by $358,272; Eaton Vance Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Pulte Group (PHM) by $4.81 Million

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 106.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 155,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 301,117 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52M, up from 145,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 1.07 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 56,194 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.85M, down from 58,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $181.79. About 11.90 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia threatens to shut down Facebook if privacy breached – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: STROZ FRIEDBERG AUDITORS STOOD DOWN; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Grills Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Controversial “Campaign Embed” Program and the Company’s; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg pulls off acrobatics at Congressional circus; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook ‘Looking Into’ Suing Cambridge; 08/04/2018 – Facebook suspends another data analytics firm after CNBC discovers tactics like Cambridge Analytica; 04/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service; 18/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy; 18/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook to Change User Terms, Limiting Effect of EU Privacy Law; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is in trouble on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.43 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.