Facebook (FB) Stake Upped by Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc; White Pine Capital Has Raised General Elec Co Com (GE) Position

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 165.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 58,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,186 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 35,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 47.93 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES PROFIT AT BAKER HUGHES OIL AND GAS UNIT RISING 50 PERCENT OR MORE THIS YEAR; SEES AVIATION PROFIT UP 15 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Zinc and GE Digital Announce Integrated Solution for Contextual, Real-Time Communication in the Field; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q REV. $28.7B; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES WAYS TO DIVEST INSURANCE ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE AND FITTRACE ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO OFFER BODY COMPOSITION ANALYSIS SOFTWARE FOR SPORTS AND FITNESS MARKETS; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHMA POWER; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – EXPECTS PROCEEDS OF $5 BLN – $10 BLN DURING 2018 FROM INDUSTRIAL DISPOSITIONS

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Facebook makes changes to comply with a strict new EU privacy law – and US users will see them too; 21/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook Doesn’t Get It; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 12/04/2018 – Moving target Facebook hearings show […]; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Schakowsky: Facebook’s Not Going to Regulate Itself (Video); 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO EXPAND BUG BOUNTY PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS IN 2014 SCL ELECTIONS LICENSED FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES FROM A RESEARCH COMPANY (GSR) THAT HAD NOT RECEIVED CONSENT FROM MOST RESPONDENTS; 24/04/2018 – These are the Facebook rules that users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned. via @cnbctech; 22/03/2018 – Israel investigating Facebook on privacy concerns – Justice Ministry; 16/05/2018 – Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol to be unveiled live on the @NissanUSATrucks Facebook page Wednesday evening

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $1.35M was sold by Stretch Colin. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altimeter Mgmt LP holds 20.28% or 3.55 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 0.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware invested in 191,572 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc owns 230,417 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc invested in 3,725 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Greenbrier Ptnrs Cap Lc reported 450,000 shares. Bb&T reported 287,945 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc holds 2,583 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes reported 1,294 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 4.32% or 1.60 million shares. Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 76,135 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And reported 2.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hendershot Investments reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ameritas Inv Prns owns 114,703 shares.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc by 14,000 shares to 161,370 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs holds 3.66M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 40.42M were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated holds 93,691 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sfmg stated it has 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). National Bank & Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Conning reported 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.15% or 63,757 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 18,193 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 30,263 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 182,509 shares. Moreover, Chatham Group Inc has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 14,279 shares. S&Co owns 0.43% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 383,082 shares. Hemenway Ltd reported 25,850 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 7.87M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 33,353 shares.

