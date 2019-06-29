Facebook (FB) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc; Marshall Wace Llp Upped Its Monro (MNRO) Holding

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – Doina Chiacu: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 19/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Alex Stamos is leaving Facebook, more to come from @richardjnieva; 07/04/2018 – Facebook suspends Canadian firm AggregateIQ after it may have ‘improperly’ had access to user data; 07/04/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends. via @cnbctech; 21/03/2018 – Proposed EU online turnover tax “ill-judged” -Irish PM; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus on privacy instead of Facebook’s business model; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN OCT. 2017, ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT ALLEGED WORK ON BREXIT CAMPAIGN; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 20/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Facebook/cambridge Analytica; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 2626.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 85,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,085 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 3,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85.3. About 360,459 shares traded or 12.92% up from the average. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 45.25% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $1.95 TO $2.00; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 26/03/2018 – Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Oper Chief; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $79,600 activity.

More notable recent Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monro, Inc. (MNRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Zacks.com” published on January 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 05/21/2019: GOL,AZUL,LTM,MNRO,KSS – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Add Rent-A-Center to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 4,809 shares to 76 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 19,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,757 were reported by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 70,670 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7,341 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 20,634 shares. Everence Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 62,101 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 4,724 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Parametric Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 121,973 shares. Shelton Cap has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 89,085 shares. Fil Ltd owns 532,554 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 4,751 were reported by Brinker Capital Inc. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 2.00 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.01% or 10,795 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. 15,900 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $2.39 million. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comgest Invsts Sas accumulated 28,100 shares. Scge Mgmt Lp reported 500,000 shares. 6,063 were accumulated by Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited. Field & Main Bancorp has 6,580 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Twin Focus Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.25% or 3,158 shares in its portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Addison reported 4,700 shares. Amg Natl Bank holds 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1,430 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Company holds 1.31% or 146,098 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ser Com Ma invested in 8.77 million shares or 0.62% of the stock. Mirador Partners Ltd Partnership reported 2.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altfest L J Inc has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Senator Grp LP owns 3.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 955,000 shares. Central Bancorp And Trust Com holds 0.43% or 11,625 shares in its portfolio.