Facebook (FB) Stake Raised by Abrams Capital Management Lp; Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Shareholder Altai Capital Management LP Upped Stake by $435,672 as Market Value Were Volatile

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR)

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – SRI LANKA TELECOMMUNICATION REGULATOR TO BLOCK SOCIAL MEDIA NETWORKS FACEBOOK, VIBER, WHATSAPP ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO PREVENT SPREADING OF COMMUNAL VIOLENCE – OFFICIALS; 21/03/2018 – Chris Newlands: Exclusive: Fidelity loses $2bn from Facebook share price fall; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 26/03/2018 – Opinion polls published on Sunday in the United States and Germany cast doubt over the level of trust people have in Facebook over privacy; 04/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on data gathering before House committee on April 1; 04/04/2018 – InsideSources: Senate Minority Leader Zuck Schumer (D-Facebook); 02/05/2018 – BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy -UK lawmakers; 21/03/2018 – Jamie Dimon discusses privacy and Facebook’s management; 26/04/2018 – Facebook has said it was aware of the sharing of user data with Cambridge Analytica in 2015 and that 87 million people may have been affected

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 111,857 shares to 748,124 shares, valued at $290.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,258 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).