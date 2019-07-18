Facebook (FB) Stake Maintained by Tekne Capital Management Llc; Trigran Investments Holding In Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Was Raised

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 19,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 198,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.12 million, up from 179,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $199.73. About 5.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook accused of being used of inciting violence in Myanmar; 18/03/2018 – Facebook’s reaction to a year of scandal has vacillated between defensive cluelessness and aloof silence; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TESTING A CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL DESIGNED FOR CREATORS; 27/03/2018 – COLLINS: HAPPY TO INVITE FACEBOOK’S CHRIS COX TO GIVE EVIDENCE; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Executive Stamos to Depart, NY Times Reports; 29/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY TRIAL PUT ON HOLD BY APPEALS COURT; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will let users opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history; 22/05/2018 – ONE OF TOP PRIORITIES IS PREVENTING ANYONE INTERFERING IN ELECTIONS LIKE RUSSIANS DID IN US IN 2016-ZUCKERBERG; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook weighs ad-free subscription service after data scandal

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 19,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.00 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 15,606 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 22.42% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity.

