Facebook (FB) Stake Maintained by Atria Investments Llc; Altria Group (MO) Stake Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 10,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 63,984 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, up from 53,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/03/2018 – As Facebook veers from news, LinkedIn is expanding its operation; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has been accused of using data that were harvested from 50 million Facebook profiles, a claim that they deny; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO PROTECT USERS’ DATA; 19/03/2018 – Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA: FACEBOOK CASE AT EU SUMMIT ON MACRON’S REQUEST; 08/03/2018 – Facebook’s Ever-Growing Data Center Plans Reach Atlanta — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO STAY “VERY CHEAP OR FREE”; “l DON’T THINK THE AD MODEL IS GOING TO GO AWAY” -NYT; 09/04/2018 – Dealbook: Facebook Still Faces Questions About Russia’s Reach; 10/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg seated and ready to testify before Congress; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAS LETTER FROM FTC WITH QUESTIONS REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE AN INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.49. About 6.22M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 7,025 shares. California-based Cap Intll Investors has invested 2.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bragg Advsrs reported 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Company owns 26,344 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inc invested in 53,691 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia) reported 7,583 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.37M shares. Sns Fincl Gp Llc holds 7,871 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 17,954 are held by Sterneck Capital Ltd Co. The Arizona-based Sterling Mgmt Inc has invested 1.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grassi Investment reported 3,254 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp holds 4.12M shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Com owns 1,207 shares. Ci Investments invested in 0.96% or 1.02 million shares.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 8,353 shares to 1,996 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HYZD) by 51,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,356 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At National Bank & Trust reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, British Columbia Corporation has 0.25% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 108,587 are held by Girard Partners Limited. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 7.44 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Nomura Inc stated it has 81,175 shares. Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 4,947 shares. Verus Fin Prtnrs stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Management Pro reported 6,190 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 53,300 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.58M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Axa holds 22,871 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scotia holds 47,375 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.23% or 7.54M shares. Cambridge Research Advisors owns 422,013 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated holds 13,097 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.