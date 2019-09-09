Facebook (FB) Stake Lifted by Lakewood Capital Management Lp; Select Equity Group LP Continues to Hold Stake in Envestnet (ENV)

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 532,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.68 million, up from 517,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/03/2018 – Sri Lanka lifts ban on Facebook imposed after spasm of communal violence; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Sued by Investors Over Leak (Video); 20/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: Bannon oversaw Cambridge Analytica’s collection of Facebook data, according to former employee; 20/04/2018 – Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan spoke to CNBC in a Facebook Live interview at the World Bank and International Monetary Fund’s Spring Meetings 2018 in Washington; 24/05/2018 – Facebook launches searchable archive of U.S. political ads; 27/03/2018 – KTLA Los Angeles: Mark Zuckerberg Has Decided to Testify Before Congress, Facebook; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Senate Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 10; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the Cambridge Analytica controversy and more:; 24/04/2018 – VPN.com at Forefront of Historic Delete Facebook and Privacy Protests

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 53,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 736,721 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.17 billion, up from 683,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.48. About 247,965 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 21/05/2018 – ENVESTNET, TO OFFER $300M OF CONV NOTES; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 29/05/2018 – Envestnet l Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Is The Digital Singularity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook paper addresses challenge of portability vs. privacy – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 200,000 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $29.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Mngmt has 6,693 shares. Winfield Assoc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,270 shares. Davenport And Ltd Com owns 27,658 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset has 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 848,132 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs invested in 1.59% or 2.00M shares. Ellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Cls Limited Company reported 10,618 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harvard Mngmt Inc owns 12.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 306,399 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 2,566 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.23M shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 44,023 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset Strategies holds 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6,987 shares. American Economic Planning Gru Incorporated Adv reported 0.07% stake.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) by 23,565 shares to 931,480 shares, valued at $64.21 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 43,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,790 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Limited Com invested in 5,750 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability reported 40,223 shares stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 266,193 shares stake. Moreover, Fiera has 0.2% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv holds 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 131 shares. State Street Corp holds 964,420 shares. 4,880 are owned by Greenwood Associates Llc. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 268,924 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Stephens Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 911,701 shares. Legal & General Plc holds 0% or 24,012 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd holds 118,027 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% or 33,126 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 23,121 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp reported 11,038 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech has 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).