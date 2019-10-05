Facebook (FB) Stake Lifted by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company; Aspiriant Has Raised Its Align Technology (ALGN) Stake by $2.13 Million

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 33,328 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43 million, up from 29,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally admitted this week that Cambridge Analytica had gained unauthorized access to information about tens of millions of Facebook users; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Faces FTC Complaint Filed by Consumer Groups; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SOURCE FOR MEDIA REPORTS IS FORMER CONTRACTOR FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHO LEFT IN 2014, NOT A FOUNDER; 24/04/2018 – Kogan criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook weighs ad-free subscription service after data scandal; 07/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said the company understands the “legitimate” fears people have about Facebook on the latest Recode Decode episode:; 08/05/2018 – Sitel Group Appoints Leading Facebook Artificial Intelligence Research Engineer Alexandre Lebrun to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – At Facebook Hearing, Senators Signal Interest in More Tech Regulation; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to introduce new privacy controls in wake of data scandal; 06/04/2018 – Indonesia says examining whether Facebook breached laws on data

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 171.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 7,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 12,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 4,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 862,767 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. The insider Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Dominion Cap holds 0.75% or 7,906 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 242 were accumulated by Kings Point Cap Management. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.35% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Prudential Fincl has 68,029 shares. Highline Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 100,500 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 162,301 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank owns 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 24 shares. Polar Llp holds 0.04% or 17,946 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Capital invested in 0.01% or 2,690 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Riverpark Advisors Ltd Company reported 6,709 shares stake. Kepos Cap Lp accumulated 6,898 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 500 shares. First Republic Mgmt reported 0.07% stake.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 8,654 shares to 250,612 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 29,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,277 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,667 shares to 42,392 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,818 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (NASDAQ:ORLY).

