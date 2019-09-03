Facebook (FB) Stake Lifted by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc; Reinhart Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) by $624,168

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $182.73. About 6.09 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Facebook finds more evidence Russian organization is still trying to sway public opinion; 01/05/2018 – Facebook gets into the online dating game; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 – It’s finally here. Read Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on the company’s privacy scandal; 11/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 09/03/2018 – FACEBOOK GAINS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO RIGHTS TO 25 WEEKDAY MLB GAMES; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 25/03/2018 – HeraldScotland: EXCLUSIVE’Facebook should be regulated like the BBC’: SNP’s top MP on digital and media calls for crackdown in; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Car bomb kills at least seven in Libya’s capital; 22/03/2018 – Asia is now Facebook’s largest market

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 8,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 356,230 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81 million, down from 364,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 1.84M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 65,360 shares to 295,570 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co Com by 26,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.