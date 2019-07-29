Facebook (FB) Stake Increased by Fundsmith Llp; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Cullinan Associates Has Trimmed Its Position by $331,250

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,330 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 35,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.09. About 3.82M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 274,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.37 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 billion, up from 6.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $195.51. About 10.75M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Facebook appeals to developers after privacy changes; 01/05/2018 – BlueJeans Announces Latest Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 22/03/2018 – ISRAEL TO INVESTIGATE FACEBOOK OVER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA LEAK; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY IN U.S. SENATE HEARING; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 23/03/2018 – MUSK SAYS WILL DELETE SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGE; 22/03/2018 – In a heated debate, Facebook shareholders argue whether social media has peaked; 19/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY JOINS DEMOCRAT KLOBUCHAR IN ASKING FOR TECH CEO HEARING AFTER NEWS OF ALLEGED MISUSE OF FACEBOOK DATA BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 29/05/2018 – ITALY’S DI MAIO SAYS NEVER SOUGHT EURO EXIT: FACEBOOK; 22/05/2018 – ON FACEBOOK LIVE, QUICKLY BUILT TOOLS TO DETERMINE IF PEOPLE THINKING OF HARM, SUICIDE-ZUCKERBERG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Llc, a New York-based fund reported 79,733 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,735 shares. Bandera Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7.55% or 73,150 shares in its portfolio. Arkansas-based Meridian has invested 1.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peak Asset Management Limited Company has 0.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,986 shares. Montag And Caldwell Llc has invested 2.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hyman Charles D holds 0.1% or 5,811 shares. Iconiq Capital Ltd Co holds 307,605 shares or 5.47% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 1.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Cadence Financial Bank Na has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md reported 3.3% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance invested in 2.27M shares. Night Owl Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 73,996 shares. Granite Point Capital Mngmt Lp reported 56,250 shares. 2.05 million were reported by Strs Ohio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3,950 shares to 79,735 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,513 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

