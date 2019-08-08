Facebook (FB) Stake Increased by Boltwood Capital Management; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Boosted Stake by $1.14 Million

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – EP’s Tajani: EP to Organize a Hearing With Facebook, Other Parties Concerned; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 05/05/2018 – Facebook’s innovation â€” connecting people based on shared events â€” is a feature none of its rivals offer; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is telling all users to review their privacy settings, including information they share on their profiles and facial recognition preferences; 07/03/2018 – EU tells tech firms it wants to tax profit, not revenue; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q EPS $1.69, EST. $1.35; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum quits Facebook; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Spins-up a Big Cloud of Cotton Candy (Free Report) $FB; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook launching a new team dedicated to blockchain – Recode; 20/03/2018 – EU to unveil plan to tax turnover of big U.S. tech firms

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 24,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 103,702 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 79,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 15.85M shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate Between 17% and 18% for Both GAAP and Non-GAAP; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, NOC, MAR – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 32,336 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Ssi Invest Incorporated invested in 5,818 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.19% or 5,080 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 8.65M shares. Ithaka Limited Company owns 98,477 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Gm Advisory owns 0.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,665 shares. Parkwood Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 51,404 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.66 million shares. Country Tru National Bank & Trust owns 218,367 shares. B Riley Wealth has invested 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi owns 0.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,768 shares. Milestone Gru reported 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,149 are owned by First Personal Ser. Retirement System Of Alabama has 1.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthquest Corp reported 1,746 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,178 shares to 3,912 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,804 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kahn Brothers’ Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Bayer & Ono Pharma Report Collaboration Agreement to Investigate Stivarga (regorafenib) & Opdivo (nivolumab) as Combination Therapy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.