Facebook (FB) Stake Held by Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc; Marathon Oil (MRO) Holding Upped by Encompass Capital Advisors Llc

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 955.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 99,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $188.46. About 7.60M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – With the latest revelations surrounding Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, CNBC discusses whether social media companies are in need of more regulation; 29/03/2018 – Arabian Business: Facebook to limit use of data brokers for ad targeting; 03/05/2018 – Flyt Brings Messenger Payments to Hospitality with Facebook; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Launches Blockchain Initiative Amid Executive Shakeup: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS OBJECTIVE IS CLEAR: IRAN SHALL NEVER POSSESS ANY NUCLEAR WEAPONS; 04/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: The leaders of a House oversight committee say #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg will testify; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 3rd Update; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – NY AG ALSO SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY CONCERNS

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 4.68 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 8.21 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.45 million shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $25.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 1.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 981,407 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

