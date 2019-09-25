Facebook (FB) Stake Held by Tiverton Asset Management Llc; As Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Financial Architects Trimmed Its Stake

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 20,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 293,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.57M, up from 272,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.25 million shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook investors demand answers over data scandal; 20/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy says Facebook is making him a scapegoat; 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency; 05/04/2018 – Ailman’s tweet comes as Facebook struggles with the news that Cambridge Analytica, a political analytics firm, was able to collect data on 50 million people’s profiles without their consent; 04/04/2018 – KTVZ NewsChannel 21: BREAKING: A Facebook official said today that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President; 25/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much The rules may impact user growth in Europe, but otherwise Facebook doesn’t seem worried; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 22/05/2018 – Facebook said on Monday that the company was “looking forward to the meeting and happy for it to be livestreamed.”; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 300 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189,000, down from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $874.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.22M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 145,969 shares to 159,945 shares, valued at $11.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 90,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 96.10 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "3 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, AMZN, S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance" on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Amazon target trimmed on near-term profitability – Seeking Alpha" on September 23, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $21.6 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance" on August 26, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: "CryptoCorner: Market Sinks Despite Bakkt Futures Launch, Facebook (NASDAQ: $FB) Reveals Libra Basket of Currencies and SIX Debuts DLT-Based Exchange Prototype – InvestorIdeas.com" published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "FB's internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha" on August 30, 2019.