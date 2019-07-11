Facebook (FB) Stake Held by Tdam Usa Inc; Greystone Managed Investments Has Lifted Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 116,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 582,401 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, up from 465,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 1.24M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 20/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Sale of Common Shrs of Belo Sun Mining Corp; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 399.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 28,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, up from 7,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.43M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Asia is now Facebook’s largest market; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg prepares for a grilling in Brussels; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of cambridge analytica’s Facebook data -NYT; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand privacy commissioner joins criticism of Facebook data handling; 24/04/2018 – Facebook released its Community Standards to the public on Tuesday; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK STATES 1% OF EU, UK USERS DOWNLOADED PROF KOGAN’S APP; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the technology sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 30/03/2018 – Tim Cook is right to kick Facebook over its data privacy failings; 22/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Issues Consumer Safety Advisory Regarding New Mexico Facebook User Data – March 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – TIM COOK SAYS FACEBOOK SHOULD HAVE REGULATED ITSELF: RECODE

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Gold Stocks That Should Keep Glittering in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Commercial production begins at Agnico Eagle’s Meliadine mine – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Mining.com published: “YMP launches 10 more scholarships totalling $44K, including inaugural Northern Miner scholarship – MINING.com” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Will There Be More Merger Action in the Worldâ€™s Gold Fields? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Agnico Eagle declares $0.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,894 shares to 243,970 shares, valued at $14.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 105,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 34,528 shares to 486,177 shares, valued at $15.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 36,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,063 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of stock. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook Stock Is Great, but FB Is a Terrible Company – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Yet Another Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking Down 3 Of The Year’s Most Intriguing Cybersecurity Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.