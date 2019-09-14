Facebook (FB) Stake Held by Tdam Usa Inc; Cohen & Steers Continues to Hold Position in Ultrapar Participatc (UGP)

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Ultrapar Participatc (UGP) by 228.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 427,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 615,320 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, up from 187,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participatc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 1.00M shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 40,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, up from 35,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IN THE COMING MONTHS, GOING TO EXPLORE TWO NEW MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS; 27/03/2018 – Kitco: Facebook’s Zuckerberg To Testify Before U.S. Congress; 23/05/2018 – Executives across the company have faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook; 11/04/2018 – U.S. HOUSE HEARING WITH FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – The co-founder of a company Facebook bought for $19 billion told followers to delete Facebook; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK:APPS ACCESSING EVENTS,GROUPS APIS TO LOSE ACCESS TODAY; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: For One Senator, Cambridge Analytica Breach Hits Close to Home; 10/04/2018 – FB: After trying to deflect @KamalaHarris , Zuck admits there was an internal conversation, and decision made not to inform users that their data was breached in Cambridge Analytica fiasco. – ! $FB; 21/03/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg has also finally responded to the company’s privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. More details:; 21/03/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg has broken his silence over a scandal involving the profiles

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guinness Asset has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Tru has 4.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37,900 shares. Chevy Chase Tru invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Somerville Kurt F has 2,930 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Management Limited reported 9,963 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Tru Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,803 shares. Monetta Fincl Services Incorporated accumulated 2.25% or 17,000 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 24,877 shares. Welch Group Incorporated Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 473,453 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset LP reported 0.29% stake. United Kingdom-based Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bragg Financial Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mirador Capital Prtnrs Lp reported 1.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,474 shares to 536,221 shares, valued at $71.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,775 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.03M shares to 41.61M shares, valued at $1.87 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE:ADC) by 235,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.74M shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD).

