Facebook (FB) Stake Held by Taylor Asset Management Inc; Wells Fargo (WFC) Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Lowered Stake by $50.25 Million

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook is cutting third-party data providers out of ad targeting to clean up its act:; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL BAN DEVELOPERS THAT MISUSED PERSONAL DATA AND TELL AFFECTED USERS; 19/03/2018 – Republican senator joins call for Facebook CEO to testify about data use; 21/03/2018 – Read Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on Facebook’s privacy scandal Zuckerberg has finally broken his silence; 24/04/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: Facebook Replaces Head of U.S. Policy Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 20/05/2018 – Social media regulation was in the spotlight after a recent scandal involving Facebook user data; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SAYS ‘A FEW’ ADVERTISERS PAUSED SPENDING – BLOOMBERG; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ROLLING OUT UPVOTING AND DOWNVOTING OF COMMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Facebook launches call to ‘build good things’

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 1,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 5,135 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.12M, down from 6,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86 million shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Head of Innovation Group Steve Ellis to Retire in Septembe; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WANTS CONGRESS TO CREATE LEGISLATIVE SOLUTION FOR DEALING WITH GUNMAKERS -CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to Settle With Shareholders for $480 Million

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity.

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 5,900 shares to 12,900 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 163,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 678,712 shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 5.61% or 258,000 shares. Grisanti Llc accumulated 52,160 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Street Advsr Limited Liability holds 4.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 88,158 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 794,591 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Inc owns 2.10 million shares. 126,707 are held by Bridges Inv Mngmt. Comgest Glob Sas owns 28,100 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wealth Planning Lc has 0.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zweig owns 90,194 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 1.44M shares. Hilltop Hldg Incorporated owns 10,130 shares. Shaker Invs Limited Liability Corp Oh accumulated 1,950 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Management Limited Liability Com has 33,070 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Windsor Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1,235 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) by 1,800 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $549.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

