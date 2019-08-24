Facebook (FB) Stake Held by Centre Asset Management Llc; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Price Rose, Black Creek Investment Management Cut Its Stake

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 2,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 76,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 73,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Craig Timberg: BREAKING: Facebook imposes new rules on political advertising; 10/04/2018 – i24NEWS English: #BREAKING: Facebook ‘working with’ US special counsel’s Russia probe, Zuckerberg tells Congress; 24/05/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TO CARRY OUT THOROUGH CHECKS ON FACEBOOK AND WHATSAPP BY DECEMBER 2018 – TASS; 14/05/2018 – In India, Facebook’s WhatsApp Plays Central Role in Elections; 02/05/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the Trump-affiliated data firm at the center of Facebook’s worst privacy; 26/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICESStock off over 3%…; 11/05/2018 – FB: Facebook looking at “creating its own digital token,” @alexeheath reports over on @cheddar – ! $FB; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: FTC Investigating Facebook; 21/04/2018 – Facebook used to hate pre-roll video ads. Now it’s changing its mind:; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Father of slain toddler found out about murder on Facebook

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 1.54M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 21.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.90 million, down from 22.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.71B market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 19.21M shares traded or 211.00% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK EXTENDED 32.5B RUPEES FACILITY TO VIDEOCON; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 25/05/2018 – ICICI- NOTICE ISSUED BASED ON INFO PUBLISHED BY BANK/MD & CEO TO QUERIES BY SEBI ON DEALINGS OF CO WITH VIDEOCON GROUP, BETWEEN VIDEOCON AND NUPOWER; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 04/04/2018 – ICICI Securities lists at steep discount as scandal hits parent ICICI Bank; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES IPO PRICE BAND SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 28/03/2018 – India Unit News: Criminals loot Rs 28 lakh from ICICI Bank`s collection agent in Bihar; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has 2.27 million shares. Harvard Mngmt holds 12.96% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 306,399 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Endurance Wealth Management has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weik Cap Management accumulated 0.8% or 9,850 shares. Par Mngmt has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Ontario – Canada-based Portland Invest Counsel has invested 2.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Asset Llp reported 1.77% stake. Azimuth Cap Management Lc has 87,298 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested 1.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northeast Inv Mngmt invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Founders Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,810 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Ser reported 3.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc invested in 103,574 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Arconic, Facebook, iHeartMedia And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Instagram Shopping Could Be Even Bigger Than Anticipated – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.