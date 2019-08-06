Facebook (FB) Stake Has Raised by Boltwood Capital Management; As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Valuation Rose, North American Management Has Upped by $1.95 Million Its Stake

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on U.S. election, Facebook questioned; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook,; 20/03/2018 – FTC Said to Probe Whether Facebook Data Use Violates Consent Decree (Video); 03/04/2018 – Snap In ‘potentially Promising Position’ After Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws fresh fire; 23/03/2018 – JUDGE AT A UK HIGH COURT HAS GRANTED APPLICATION BY INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE FOR WARRANT TO SEARCH LONDON OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SKY NEWS; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senators Markey and Blumenthal Demand Answers from Facebook; 25/04/2018 – EMarketer Analyst: Hard to Find Much Negative in Facebook’s 1Q (Video); 02/05/2018 – Slashdot: Facebook’s Open-Source Go Bot Can Now Beat Professional Players (techcrunch.com); 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 64.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 59,884 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 36,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $98.19. About 1.54 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot Incorporated has 2,752 shares. 34,869 are held by Sei Invs Com. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 35,814 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 173,006 shares. 53,335 are owned by Hikari Tsushin. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Gradient Lc holds 0% or 51 shares. 9,822 are owned by Sterling Management. Vantage Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.9% or 114,600 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com has 1,420 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 1,174 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 337 shares.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BUD, DBD, CTST and EGBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “IPO Expert On AB InBev’s Canceled Go-Public Plan: It Wasn’t Clear From Day One (NYSE:BUD) – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Does Anheuser-Busch InBev Have Any Growth on Tap in Q2? – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Busy Friday For Beer Investors – Benzinga” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Marijuana Legalization: How Investors Can Profit! – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 6,704 shares to 9,713 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 37,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,547 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr by 4,964 shares to 27,708 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,804 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Walter Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv owns 6,352 shares. Kenmare Cap Prns Ltd Liability Company accumulated 69,200 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Commerce Ltd, Korea-based fund reported 569,632 shares. Academy Management Tx stated it has 99,790 shares. Cap Int Sarl holds 0.74% or 35,715 shares in its portfolio. 4,573 were reported by Montag A & Associates. Glynn Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 7.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.89% or 45,969 shares. Ami Management has invested 2.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Valmark Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maverick owns 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,920 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why FB Financial (FBK) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.