Facebook (FB) Stake Has Boosted by Taylor Asset Management Inc; Winslow Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Illumina (ILMN) by $11.40 Million

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Says Some of Facebook’s Behavior Is ‘Creepy’ (Video); 21/03/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 29/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Curbs Data Broker Information Sharing; Turner CEO Testimony; Strong ‘Roseanne’ Ratings; 02/05/2018 – Facebook appeals to developers after privacy changes; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ISSUES REPORT ON ENFORCING COMMUNITY STANDARDS; 16/04/2018 – Facebook is looking at increased regulatory pressure following last week’s congressional testimony by founder Mark Zuckerberg; 18/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica denies Wylie’s claims that the firm held on to data obtained illegally from millions of Facebook users; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 25/04/2018 – FB: On expense side Facebook is tightening estimate, will grow 50-60 percent (instead of 40-60 they said previously) – Safety / security / privacy – Content acquisition $FB – ! $FB; 02/05/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shuts U.S. and U.K. operations after Facebook scandal

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 36,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 928,492 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.47M, up from 891,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 829,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Sequencing Products Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Illumina (ILMN) Warns on Q2 Revenue – StreetInsider.com” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Illumina (ILMN) – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ILMN, FLS, APA – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 69,441 shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $252.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corporation by 526,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23M shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 163,400 shares to 678,712 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 27,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,909 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.