Facebook (FB) Stake Boosted by Boltwood Capital Management; At&T (T) Holder National Asset Management Upped Its Position by $869,736

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 28,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 256,687 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 228,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.47. About 20.26 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $189.64. About 11.14M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Invited to Testify by Senate Judiciary; 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Probe Into Apps Won’t Uncover All Data Abuse; 10/04/2018 – Former exec says Facebook’s not arrogant, even if its actions ‘look a little bit like arrogance’; 23/03/2018 – Italy prosecutor probes for any Facebook data breach; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos is leaving the company after disagreements with the firm; 01/05/2018 – US needs to catch up with Europe to regulate tech giants like Facebook, congressman says; 18/04/2018 – Facebook brings back its controversial facial recognition feature to Europe after closing it in 2012; 10/05/2018 – David McCabe: Breaking: Lawmakers release all the Russian troll farm Facebook ads that ran before and after the 2016 election; 30/04/2018 – Jillian D’Onfro: Whoa – sources telling @lizzadwoskin that WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum will soon leave Facebook (giving up his; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Privacy Scandal Unleashes Nationwide `Litigation Swarm’

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 6,265 shares to 2,053 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.