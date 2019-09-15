Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Wright Investors Service Raised Position; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Price Declined, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Raised Stake by $435,600

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 180.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 10,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 16,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 5,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Bloomberg: Facebook to design its own processors for smart speakers & more; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 20/03/2018 – Malaysia says never hired British data firm at centre of scrutiny; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg envisions a “Supreme Court” for Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send either CTO Mike Schroepfer or CPO Chris Cox to appear in front of UK lawmakers in regards to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 03/05/2018 – DD: UNDERSTANDING FACEBOOK’S NEW PRIVACY TOOLS: LIVE; 14/04/2018 – Cambridge University Pushes Back Against Facebook Scrutiny of Research Apps; 20/03/2018 – Manipulating Facebook Data Using Psychographic Targeting (Video); 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS WILL INTRODUCE SOME NEW MEASURES TO BOOST TRANSPARENCY IN THE UK BY JULY THIS YEAR

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 33,173 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, up from 29,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 1.02 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FB Stock Could Surge If It Does These 3 Things – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

