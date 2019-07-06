Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Raised Stake by $1.11 Million; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Boosted Its Position in Metlife (MET) by $1.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 29,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,295 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59M, up from 242,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 2.28 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 24/05/2018 – Correction to MetLife Net Investment Income Headline on May 2; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 5,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 54,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – ian bremmer: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook launches a groundbreaking new product.#PUPPETREGIME @gzeromedia; 16/05/2018 – The smart money is betting Facebook will not suffer lasting effects from its Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 28/03/2018 – Gabelli Funds’s Ward Sees Facebook’s ‘Emotional Issue’ as an Opportunity (Video); 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under 16s- FT; 12/04/2018 – Evening Express: Exclusive: Kingsford Stadium objectors created fake spokesman and Facebook page; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: FTC Investigating Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon get a notice to review their privacy settings; 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million. $2.39 million worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Commentary: Is The U.S.-China Trade War Behind Bitcoin’s Latest Bull Run? – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Facebook’s Planned Cryptocurrency Has Visa, PayPal, Others On Board – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hit Like on FB Stock Now â€” It Could Rally 20% – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 14,130 shares to 28,300 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 17,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,905 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc holds 53,691 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Stillwater Inv Management Ltd Company has 27,129 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation reported 1,746 shares. Suncoast Equity accumulated 141,947 shares. Snow Cap Management LP holds 0.15% or 14,233 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 152,263 shares. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc has 0.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.26 million were reported by Axa. Groesbeck Invest Mgmt Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,054 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability accumulated 361 shares. Sol Cap Management owns 2,395 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New Jersey-based Tradition Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt accumulated 77,802 shares.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,721 shares to 2,484 shares, valued at $947,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,296 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Endor Wins MetLife Korea’s Innovation Program, Collab 5.0 – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE – CNBC” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Boost Mobile Founder Met DOJ Friday on T-Mobile-Sprint Deal – Bloomberg” with publication date: June 09, 2019.