Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Timessquare Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Daiwa Securities Group Decreased Holding in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) as Share Price Declined

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 53,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 994,737 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 13.03M shares traded or 5.24% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 15.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN-LOSS PROVISIONS MAY END 2018 AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS EXPECTS LARGER GROWTH IN LOANS IN 2019 THAN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Bradesco – 1Q18 Results; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN GROWTH MORE LIKELY TO BE AROUND THE LOW END OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES BRADESCO’S IDRS TO BB FROM BB+; 14/03/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CHAIRMAN LUIZ CARLOS TRABUCO CAPPI SAYS IT IS ESSENTIAL THAT BRAZIL’S NEXT PRESIDENT SHOWS COMMITMENT TO FISCAL REFORM; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES PROVISIONS AT GUIDANCE’S LOW END IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES ROE BETWEEN 18%-20% IN NEXT YEARS; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO HAS APPETITE FOR PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 19/03/2018 – BRADESCO: BCB APPROVES BRL8B CAPITAL INCREASE

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, down from 54,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 05/04/2018 – Facebook is a big contributor to the committees in Congress that will question Mark Zuckerberg; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: INDIA SEEKS RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK BY APRIL 7; 26/03/2018 – U.S. State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 13/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND WILL CONSULT ON NEW VALUE-ADDED TAX MECHANISM FOR ONLINE SALES; 03/05/2018 – Germany demands more privacy safeguards from Facebook- report; 25/04/2018 – EMarketer Analyst: Hard to Find Much Negative in Facebook’s 1Q (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s largest shareholders are Vanguard, Fidelity, BlackRock and State Street; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COULD USE CHIPS FOR CONSUMER DEVICES, SERVERS, AI; 28/03/2018 – 2 Facebook Risks That Seem Forgotten (The View From Silicon Valley) — Barron’s Blog

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc Spon (NASDAQ:JD) by 33,610 shares to 66,300 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich (NYSE:MAC) by 590,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN).

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp. (NASDAQ:IACI) by 32,800 shares to 324,200 shares, valued at $68.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.