Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Timessquare Capital Management Decreased Position; Nike (NKE) Holder Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Upped Position

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 119.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.27. About 4.14 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 50,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, down from 54,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $8.09 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 12.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – CTV News: BREAKING Facebook CEO Zuckerberg outlines steps to protect user data; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s CEO Risks a Night in U.K. Parliament’s Clock Tower; 09/03/2018 – New German minister to challenge Google and Facebook’s presentation of news; 22/03/2018 – EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO STAY “VERY CHEAP OR FREE”; “l DON’T THINK THE AD MODEL IS GOING TO GO AWAY” -NYT; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has been too casual about data for too long; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Exclusive: It’s really simple to skirt Facebook’s new privacy rules; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TESTIFIES TO EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT; 24/03/2018 – Fund of Information: Facebook Shareholders Force Data Privacy Vote — Barron’s; 26/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 33,700 shares to 472,700 shares, valued at $95.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.