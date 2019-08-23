Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Cut Position; Flex LTD (FLEX) Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 14.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 19/03/2018 – Corruption Currents: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Come Under Scrutiny; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley at Facebook Hearing: Consumers Need Transparency about Handling of Personal Data; 19/03/2018 – This will increase regulatory scrutiny over Facebook’s practices; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cambridge Analytica Was Catalyst for Hearings; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Burgess: Dr. Burgess Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 19/03/2018 – UK authorities seek warrant to search Cambridge Analytica offices; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is holding an emergency meeting to let employees ask questions about Cambridge Analytica; 07/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS INTRODUCING VIDEO CHAT IN MESSENGER LITE; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says decisions on political ads are not to do with money

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 272,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 246,512 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 519,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 3.70M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Flex; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Missile Warning System for Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B; 09/05/2018 – Flex Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 27/03/2018 – L-com Now Stocking High-Flex USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Type-A to Type-C Connectors; 09/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Flex, Ltd. (FLEX); 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Performa Power Flex Treatment Tables – 36C24418Q0370; 29/05/2018 – Flex LNG steers away from floating units as challenges emerge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,506 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 61,665 shares. Portolan Limited reported 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Florida-based Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security has invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cornerstone Advisors owns 257,704 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership owns 259,688 shares. Miles invested 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 2.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc accumulated 8,105 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.40 million shares. Maple Cap has 1,339 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. North Star Asset Management owns 31,931 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd reported 386,281 shares. Scharf Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jarislowsky Fraser, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4,976 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Quick Q2 Overview – Live Trading News” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft The New Safe Haven Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 247,036 shares to 834,723 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 129,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Flex Ltd (FLEX) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3M Stock Can â€˜Flex and Sealâ€™ Its Way to a Recovery – Investorplace.com” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flex +5.6% after upside profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flex LNG Ltd. Interim Financial Information, Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.