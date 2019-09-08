Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While St Johns Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $355,240; Honeywell International (HON) Holder Haverford Financial Services Boosted Stake

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 67.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,664 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 19,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30M shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc sold 2,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 8,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Jim Sciutto: Breaking: Federal Trade Commission confirms it is currently investigating #Facebook over its privacy practices; 11/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum is leaving Facebook and is expected to step down from the board; 26/03/2018 – State Attorneys General Join Letter to Facebook Voicing Concern Over User Data; 05/04/2018 – Australia Privacy Watchdog Launches Facebook Probe; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Stays in the Friend Zone; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SUPPORTS HONEST ADS ACT, U.S. PROPOSAL TO REGULATE INTERNET POLITICAL ADS -CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IN POST; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers stick by Facebook despite privacy scandal; 15/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s dual role at Facebook helm draws more fire; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Confronts Outcry by Lawmakers Amid U.S. Privacy Probe

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 6,085 shares to 47,112 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,916 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Oh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,215 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.31% or 43.33M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 166,102 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Llc owns 23,068 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 31,314 shares. Mcrae Mgmt Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bath Savings Tru Company owns 15,829 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 236,126 shares. Girard Partners Ltd reported 48,031 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.66% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 8,831 are held by Dodge And Cox. Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 41,032 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability reported 5,100 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 324,462 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Ltd Partnership reported 2,000 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 12,605 shares. Dsc LP owns 7,697 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% stake. Marsico Cap Mngmt Lc reported 1.02 million shares. 1,626 were accumulated by South State Corporation. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,021 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,091 were reported by Newfocus Grp Ltd Llc. Jones Lllp has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Company owns 9,292 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 6,747 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.44% or 3,488 shares. Blair William & Il reported 312,292 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 15,297 shares.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 10,626 shares to 177,369 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Googleâ€™s Ocean Cable Challenges are Pushing Cloud Czars into Politics – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Dating Vs. Match.com Vs. Tinder – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FB’s internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.