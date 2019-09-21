Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Boosted Position by $1.85 Million; Cam Group Holding A Boosted Its Lhc Group (LHCG) Stake

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 152.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 9,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,891 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 6,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – ‘Silicon Valley’ opening sequence jabs at Facebook’s Russia hacking scandal; 09/04/2018 – Facebook to Launch Research Group on Election Influence; 08/05/2018 – ZIELKE: COMMERZBANK HAS RESUMED MARKETING ON FACEBOOK; 02/05/2018 – FB INVESTING IN TECHNOLOGY TO BOOST ACCURACY ACROSS LANGUAGES; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S MESSENGER KIDS APP COLLECTS MINIMUM AMOUNT OF INFORMATION, DATA IS NOT SHARED WITH THIRD PARTIES; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Valuation Drops $75 Billion In Week After Cambridge Analytica Scandal — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Facebook or Google which should worry us more?; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook’s Sandberg says data-sharing tool complied with FTC – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – UK investigating Facebook’s response to alleged data breach

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 142.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 110,657 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.23 million, up from 45,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.65. About 272,709 shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold LHCG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Limited Com owns 383,003 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 2,161 shares. 130,195 were accumulated by Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc. Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.69% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Eulav Asset has invested 0.04% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.02% or 48,714 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.06% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 211,565 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 68,226 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 37,649 shares. Vermont-based Trust Co Of Vermont has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Scout Incorporated holds 0.23% or 99,580 shares. Chicago Equity Lc holds 0.15% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 28,656 shares. Victory Cap Incorporated invested in 486,140 shares.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $8.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,567 shares to 516,015 shares, valued at $28.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 72,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Management Ri reported 4,166 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank Trust has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Logan Mngmt Incorporated invested in 140,743 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Karp Mgmt Corp holds 13,453 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com accumulated 3.42 million shares or 0.58% of the stock. Qvt Financial Ltd Partnership has invested 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burns J W & Company Ny reported 16,639 shares. Lesa Sroufe & Company has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kemnay Advisory Services reported 97,792 shares or 4.62% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,375 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 157 shares. Gmt reported 152,850 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Co holds 11,286 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 1.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.