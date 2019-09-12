Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Park Presidio Capital Has Boosted Holding; Villere St Denis J & Co Boosted Western Digital (WDC) Holding by $1.28 Million; Stock Value Rose

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 27,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.03 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $64.55. About 666,942 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 360,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.48M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $189.21. About 2.58 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER DON GRAHAM COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST; 16/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Facebook posting from prison leads to new charges against federal inmate; 20/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY SAYS IT IS ASKING FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE ALL RELEVANT EVIDENCE ABOUT ROLE OF ITS ACADEMIC KOGAN IN RELATION TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Spurned advances may have provoked Texas shooting; 21/03/2018 – New York University professor of marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG – ATTORNEY GENERAL XAVIER BECERRA, JOINING A BIPARTISAN COALITION OF 37 ATTORNEYS GENERAL, SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG; 27/03/2018 – FB: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April 12, source tells @HouseInSession – ! $FB; 22/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 300 points, Facebook drags tech lower; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 12/04/2018 – EU Commissioner Jourova: Had Constructive, Open Discussion With Facebook COO Sandberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 230,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,210 shares to 169,516 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 4.51 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 759,970 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.