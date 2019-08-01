Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Mackenzie Financial Has Raised Stake by $105.64 Million; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $15.15 Million as Share Value Declined

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 261,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.99 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 263,440 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Estimates US$800M in Australian Income Tax Payable on Coal Mine Sales; 21/03/2018 – SWISS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS AGREED TO PROVIDE LEGAL ASSISTANCE TO MONGOLIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER IT REQUESTED HELP IN 2017; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – SEPARATE PROCESS UNDERWAY TO SELL RIO TINTO’S REMAINING AUSTRALIAN COAL ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO’S MD SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES IVAN VELLA SPEAKS IN PERTH; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Rio Tinto to sell Kestrel mine for $2.25 billion; 24/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO predicts ‘common sense would prevail’ amid escalating trade tensions; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – DEAL FOR $1.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CEO SAYS AMRUN PROJECT IN QUEENSLAND IS WELL ON TRACK AND EXPECTING FIRST SHIPMENTS BEFORE END OF YEAR, AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE RESULTS OF ITS EUR CASH TENDER OFFER; 16/03/2018 – RIO TINTO IS SAID TO HIRE UBS FOR PACIFIC ALUMINIUM IPO: RTRS

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 143.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 636,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.90 million, up from 442,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $195.3. About 593,010 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Social-media ETF Falls With Facebook Set For Biggest Drop Since November 2016 — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN PROSECUTORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTED ILLEGALLY IN BRAZIL -DOCUMENT; 06/03/2018 – Facebook looks to change the tune with move into music videos; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS HOLDINGS IN FACEBOOK VALUED AT $931 MLN AS OF DEC. ’17; 15/05/2018 – FB: DOESN’T BELIEVE TIME IS BEST METRIC FOR EFFECTIVE POLICING; 27/03/2018 – Facebook sued for allowing discriminatory housing ads. via @Curbed; 10/04/2018 – Senator Kennedy of Louisiana criticized Facebook’s user agreement during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will let users opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history; 20/03/2018 – Chief executive at centre of Facebook furore; 11/04/2018 – From Californians for Consumer Privacy: Facebook Withdraws Opposition to California Consumer Privacy Act

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 140,000 shares to 817,250 shares, valued at $79.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 281,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,745 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rio Tinto’s Mongolia project to take longer, cost more than expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turquoise Hill: Major Problems At Oyu Tolgoi – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Brazil’s Vale dam disasters trigger $2 billion in fresh writedowns – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rio Tinto declares $1.51/ADS interim dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Best Tech Stocks for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Facebook Crypto Needs Fed Help, T-Mobile to Join S&P 500 – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Earnings Preview – Live Trading News” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 12,240 shares to 10,600 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 34,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,010 shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital holds 2,227 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stanley holds 1.32% or 32,692 shares. Stillwater Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alexandria Capital Limited Company has 58,769 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alta Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 492,937 shares. Crystal Rock Management has invested 7.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 50,201 are held by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital Financial Advisers Limited Co invested in 0.22% or 185,754 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 117,421 shares. Moreover, Neumann Cap has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horizon Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,660 shares. Naples Global Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,108 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 2,336 shares in its portfolio.