Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Dragoneer Investment Group Has Lowered Position; Envestnet Asset Management Cut Position in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $625,312 as Valuation Rose

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 19,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 64,126 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 83,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 1.23 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 32,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 448,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.55 million, down from 481,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $186.05. About 6.57M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Rep. Castro on Facebook Personal Data Usage (Audio); 10/05/2018 – Watching Baseball on Facebook Requires Patience — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE LEADERS ASK FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS — STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK PUBLISHES INTERNAL DEFINITION OF ‘TERRORISM’ FOR FIRST TIME; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK REMOVED 583 MILLION FAKE ACCOUNTS IN FIRST QUARTER; 06/04/2018 – Complaint Focuses on Facebook’s Facial-Recognition Software; 01/05/2018 – CNBC’S MICHELLE CASTILLO AND JORDAN NOVET: FACEBOOK SMART SPEAKERS MAY COME TO INTERNATIONAL MARKETS FIRST, WILL INCLUDE ‘M’ SMART ASSISTANT; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain That It Avoided in the U.S; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in; 12/05/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those W

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $79.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 161,394 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $41.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 75,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16M for 49.76 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.98 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 5.27M shares to 14.28 million shares, valued at $175.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

