Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Burney Co Has Cut Holding by $3.38 Million; As Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Market Value Rose, Aureus Asset Management Has Lowered by $989,440 Its Position

Burney Co decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 42.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 20,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 27,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 48,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $183.67. About 2.87 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Facebook could enjoy the ‘unintended consequences’ of new regulations; 02/05/2018 – Facebook appeals to developers after privacy changes; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q REV. $11.97B, EST. $11.41B; 01/04/2018 – CBA cites Facebook scandal in push for slower data-sharing; 10/05/2018 – Facebook asks European users which news sources they trust; 29/03/2018 – FB: Facebook was informed privacy breach app might sell user data; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 25/03/2018 – A Matter Of Trust: Poll Shows Only 41% Of Americans Trust Facebook With Their Data — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Facebook says it was `caught flat-footed’ on data leak; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Needs to Work on Diversity (Video)

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 15,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 258,480 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57M, down from 273,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 76,518 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company owns 309 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited accumulated 479,263 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 528 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 45,000 shares. First Advisors LP holds 0.18% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 1.42 million shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.69% or 25,395 shares. D E Shaw & reported 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 26,357 are owned by British Columbia Investment Mgmt. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 1.66M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Company holds 661,233 shares. 6,127 were accumulated by Jefferies Limited. Tower Bridge reported 198,558 shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Bond Index Fund (BIV) by 12,451 shares to 20,669 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Commerce holds 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 11,651 shares. Lord Abbett & Llc owns 200,921 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha accumulated 0% or 1,400 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 312,292 shares. Lomas Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 5.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 325,370 shares. Parsons Capital Ri owns 4,357 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Markel Corporation invested in 144,080 shares. Coatue Llc invested in 7.01% or 3.80 million shares. Acropolis Investment Management Limited Liability Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,539 shares. Lynch And Associate In holds 1,230 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion has 6.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 4.84% or 492,937 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 50,020 shares or 0.71% of the stock. 1,996 were accumulated by Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation. Tiger Global Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 8.84 million shares.