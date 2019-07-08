Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Boyd Watterson Asset Management Increased by $363,208 Its Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Rose While Blume Capital Management Decreased Stake by $873,240

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 15,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,565 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 46,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 4.91M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Vote Falls in Middle of Review of Qualcomm Bid by U.S. National Security Panel CFIUS; 06/03/2018 – Recode Daily: The Trump administration delays Singapore chipmaker Broadcom’s hostile takeover bid for U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, AI and Co; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, Al and Computer Vision; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAID ON COURSE TO WIN MAJORITY OF QUALCOMM BOARD SEATS; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM RECEIVED A LETTER FROM TRESURY DEPT MARCH 11; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $195.4. About 5.39 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/04/2018 – Facebook was warned of third-party breaches and potential government regulation more than 6 years ago; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook ‘made mistakes’ on Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO BE MORE ‘PROACTIVE’ TO TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS, WILL WORK ON AUTOMATED SOFTWARE; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook engineer allegedly used `privileged’ access to stalk women; 09/04/2018 – BUY FACEBOOK CALL SPREADS AHEAD OF ZUCKERBERG HEARINGS: WEEDEN; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg envisions a “Supreme Court” for Facebook; 12/04/2018 – BACKSTORY-Putting a spotlight on Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Facebook rolls out its first changes since Mark Zuckerberg promised to ‘do better’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35M. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.77M for 30.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,645 shares to 92,015 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 113,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN).