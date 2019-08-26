Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Boltwood Capital Management Boosted Holding; Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Shareholder Carroll Financial Associates Has Lowered Holding by $2.74 Million as Stock Price Declined

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Thirty organisations, including Facebook, are being investigated by the Information Commissioner’s Office as part; 19/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Senate Commerce Queries Facebook, SCL Group on User Data; 17/04/2018 – Zuckerberg failed to fix Facebook users’ privacy concerns; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Posts Comment on Cambridge Analytica Situation; 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that Facebook employee(s) have been interviewed by Special Counsel Rob…; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum will not stand for re-election on Facebook’s board; 22/05/2018 – While it’s unlikely the Vice President of Social Good would be called upon for custodial services, Naomi Gleit’s apparent willingness is indicative of the mission-driven mentality that keeps Facebook executives from leaving, even amid months of scandal; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN DEPUTY GOVT SPOKESWOMAN DEMMER COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 02/05/2018 – Cramer pinpoints the 4 things that saved Facebook from its Cambridge Analytica scandal

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 54,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 14,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 69,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 3.04M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 13/03/2018 – LRE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – 38XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Cap for Minority Interest in Amherst Holdings; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 09/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Adds Capital First Trust Company to Its Trust Network; 21/05/2018 – 58MK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase; 28/03/2018 – 31DO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 42PI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.65 million for 10.28 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend (DON) by 20,248 shares to 24,481 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

