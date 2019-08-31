Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Raised Its Holding; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.05 Million as Share Price Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 3,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 78,806 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.14 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Cambridge university tussled with academic at heart of Facebook scandal; 22/03/2018 – 03/21 The Cable – Powell, Facebook & Tariffs; 09/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ACCUSED OF PRIVACY VIOLATIONS IN CLASS-ACTION SUIT; 21/05/2018 – Facebook said it looked forward to the meeting and was happy for it to be live-streamed; 24/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Europe’s New Privacy Rule, in Unexpected Twist, Helps Facebook, Google; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Facebook shakes up management, launches blockchain division; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Presses Mark Zuckerberg on the Tension Between Facebook’s Profits and Its Users’ Privacy and; 01/05/2018 – Facebook hasn’t done enough to protect user data, says co-founder Chris Hughes; 26/03/2018 – Colorado AG: Attorney General Coffman Demands Answers from Facebook; 09/05/2018 – After Facebook, Sweden set for more data centre deals -Vattenfall

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 30,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.11M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (Put) (NYSE:PFE) by 30,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,297 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Limited Liability Corp invested in 28,270 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Centurylink Inv Mgmt Company has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.14% or 512,467 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 1.15% stake. Umb State Bank N A Mo accumulated 128,238 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 39,345 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt stated it has 41,594 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Corp has 6,784 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Lynch & Associates In has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Cohen & Steers has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,874 shares. 11,830 are held by Old Dominion Mngmt. Mirae Asset Global Invs has invested 0.69% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap Ca holds 1.24% or 62,555 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com holds 6,304 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1,912 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46,118 shares to 138,793 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $718.66 million for 15.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.