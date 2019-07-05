Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Altimeter Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 17,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 115,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 185,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592.32M, up from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions “look a little bit like arrogance,” former company exec Mike Hoefflinger says. But says it’s more a lack of anticipating the future; 16/03/2018 – Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes talks about guaranteed incomes on Recode Decode: transcript; 22/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica London search warrant adjourned until Friday-ICO; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Sued in Class Action That Alleges Users’ Personal Information Was Misused In An Attempt To Influence The 2016 Presidential Election; 18/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica files for bankruptcy in US following Facebook debacle; 21/03/2018 – Facebook investors demand answers over data scandal; 20/03/2018 – Facebook told to pull auditors from Cambridge Analytica’s offices; 23/03/2018 – The Information’s 411 – Ich Bin Ein Facebook Reporter; 19/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Facebook’s Surveillance Machine; 20/03/2018 – The probes follow a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after reports that Cambridge Analytica gained access to the data of more than 50 million users

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monroe State Bank Mi stated it has 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bridgeway Management Inc accumulated 95,800 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc invested in 1.28% or 134,249 shares. 14,000 are held by Ellington Grp Lc. Professional Advisory Services reported 114,995 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa owns 24,170 shares. Btc Capital Management stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 3.70M shares or 0.56% of the stock. Private Advsrs Inc holds 51,266 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 1.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.22 million shares. Firsthand Cap Mgmt reported 4.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roanoke Asset Management Ny accumulated 2.55% or 32,867 shares. Johnson Gru holds 0.28% or 19,012 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.79% or 16.80M shares in its portfolio. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 2.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.87M shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Shares for $2.39 million were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97 million on Wednesday, January 23. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 109,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intersect Cap Lc invested in 1.73% or 75,931 shares. Vantage Investment Prtn Ltd Company reported 206,390 shares stake. Connable Office holds 46,233 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 6,015 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communications Na invested in 1.15% or 4.71M shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa holds 4.02% or 877,365 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 8.83 million shares. Strs Ohio has 0.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.97 million shares. Element Cap Management Lc reported 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fiera Capital accumulated 219,072 shares. Moreover, Becker has 2.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Loomis Sayles Lp owns 22.46M shares. Horan Cap Mgmt invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

