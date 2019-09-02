Facebook (FB) Shareholder Winslow Capital Management Raised Its Position; Clarkston Capital Partners Boosted Its Hillenbrand (HI) Holding by $1.29 Million; Share Price Declined

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 31,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.86M, up from 976,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.44 lastly. It is up 31.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 90922.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 3.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583.08M, up from 3,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Indonesia says examining whether Facebook breached laws on data; 05/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook asked several US hospitals to share anonymized data about patients for a proposed research project,; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cambridge Analytica won’t be revived under new company name – Bloomberg; 15/04/2018 – Facebook was warned of third-party breaches and potential government regulation more than 6 years ago; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS TOUGHER REGULATION COULD MAKE IT HARDER FOR SMALLER COMPANIES TO GET STARTED; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK GOT 500-999 USER/ACCT U.S. NSL REQUESTS JAN.-JUNE ’17; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY CASE HEADS FOR TRIAL AFTER RULING

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rh Dinel Counsel stated it has 2.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealth Architects Lc invested 4.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 43 were accumulated by Orrstown Inc. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2.13 million were reported by Franklin Resources Inc. Citigroup Inc owns 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.89 million shares. Moneta Gp Ltd Liability Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 252 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 4,312 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Com reported 59,692 shares. Joel Isaacson &, a New York-based fund reported 95,969 shares. 3.77 million are owned by Sanders Capital Limited Liability. Monetary Mgmt Grp stated it has 1.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 241,991 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hollencrest Capital invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Stock Looks Like a Buy as Apple & Amazon Face Slowdown – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) decline on global equity selloff – Live Trading News” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Overstock Updates tZero, Blockchain Initiatives – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 286,023 shares to 11.15 million shares, valued at $1.31B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 71,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 582,053 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company owns 18,824 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 42,457 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,117 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 34,900 shares. Arrowstreet Lp invested in 0% or 27,700 shares. 6,464 were reported by Bluemountain Capital Lc. 8,735 are owned by Cim Invest Mangement Inc. Moody Bankshares Trust Division has 0% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 622,556 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 5,139 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 8,092 shares in its portfolio. Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Financial Bank Of Mellon invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Principal Inc holds 815,984 shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 3,445 shares to 250,058 shares, valued at $62.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 123,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 527,907 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).