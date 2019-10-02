Facebook (FB) Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Boosted Stake by $4.73 Million as Share Price Rose; Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Stock Price Rose While Cincinnati Financial Lowered Holding by $2.77 Million

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85 million, up from 42,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $498.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 2.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Massachusetts, New York send letter to Facebook demanding documents; 22/03/2018 – INTERNET ASSOCIATION-FILES MOTION TO INTERVENE IN CASE AGAINST FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION CHALLENGING REPEAL OF STRONG NET NEUTRALITY PROTECTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Facebook sued for allowing discriminatory housing ads. via @Curbed; 22/03/2018 – EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail; 05/04/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Ongoing Engagement with Facebook Focuses on Risk Mitigation; 09/04/2018 – Moments Ago: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives on Capitol Hill for meetings before his first day of testimony tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CRACKING DOWN ON PLATFORM ABUSE; 20/03/2018 – Manipulating Facebook Data Using Psychographic Targeting (Video); 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: For Mark Zuckerberg, This Hearing Has Been No Sweat; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near #fox5dc

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp analyzed 11,642 shares as the company's stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34 million, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $42.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $241.99. About 90,412 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.99% or 8,726 shares. Pointstate Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 7,093 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,909 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Stelac Advisory owns 0.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 825 shares. Hitchwood Mgmt Lp has 1.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 330,000 shares. Cantillon Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Georgia-based Chatham Capital Group Inc has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). D L Carlson Invest Group holds 1.9% or 31,903 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Service has invested 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bb&T Corp reported 287,934 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Lc holds 89,473 shares. Smith Moore Company reported 6,930 shares. Btc Capital reported 20,095 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate owns 4,938 shares. Lakewood Capital Limited Partnership reported 4.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

date 2019-10-02

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Cl A Ord (NASDAQ:CME) by 27,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $194.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Ord (NYSE:BLK) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV).

Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance" on May 16, 2019.