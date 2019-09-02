Facebook (FB) Shareholder Westwood Holdings Group Increased Holding; Baskin Financial Services Position in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Boosted by $915,324 as Valuation Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 167.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 18,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 30,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 11,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Facebook wants to be taken seriously in the workplace and is counting on Okta for help; 05/04/2018 – Facebook accused of being used of inciting violence in Myanmar; 29/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DID NOT USE FACEBOOK DATA FROM RESEARCH COMPANY GSR ON THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 04/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now; 09/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook Made Mistakes on ‘Fake News,’ Privacy; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is to blame for the data scandal: UK lawmaker; 05/04/2018 – CANADA INVESTIGATION TO DETERMINE IF FACEBOOK, AGGREGATEIQ BROKE FEDERAL, PROVINCIAL PERSONAL PRIVACY RULES; 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Another Data Analytics Company: Report — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 3,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 73,411 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33 million, up from 69,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 139,813 shares to 18,515 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,325 shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab (NYSE:FMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.