Facebook (FB) Shareholder Wedgewood Partners Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose; As Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Cut Holding

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 19.62M shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 134,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 630,014 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.02M, down from 764,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook’s spending on content-review teams has ballooned to hundreds of millions of dollars for 2018 (Deepa; 09/04/2018 – CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook could have done more to prevent misuse; 23/03/2018 – Facebook fell 13 percent this week to below $160, the worst week since July 2012; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read the terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 26/03/2018 – So far, though, advertisers aren’t planning to pull money off Facebook; 29/03/2018 – N.Y. ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS FACEBOOK “HAS EXPRESSED A DESIRE TO BE VERY COOPERATIVE” WITH STATE PROBE; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Is Facebook Serious About Its Clean Up?: DealBook Briefing; 24/05/2018 – Zuckerberg says Facebook has ‘always shared’ the values of Europe’s new data law; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Lc invested in 7,171 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 318,221 shares in its portfolio. 5.30M were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co. Round Table Services Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,718 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 35,590 shares. Contour Asset Management Lc has 104,398 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Division invested in 10,496 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 67,578 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership reported 2.89M shares. Ashfield Capital Lc holds 41,002 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Spinnaker Trust invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horan Advsrs Lc owns 100 shares. Pitcairn Communications accumulated 0.41% or 22,437 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & has 1.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.81M shares. Moreover, Rockland Tru Communication has 1.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $238,500 activity. On Friday, August 9 Bott Julian Mark bought $47,500 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 25,000 shares.