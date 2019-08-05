Facebook (FB) Shareholder Washington Trust Company Has Cut Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Junto Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake as Shares Rose

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 3,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 106,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, down from 110,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $9.37 during the last trading session, reaching $179.65. About 15.52M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/04/2018 – Facebook Suspends Data Firm Cubeyou in Wake of Privacy Scandal; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE ENDS FACEBOOK HEARING WITH NO RULING ON CLASS ACTION; 11/04/2018 – In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Lyft President John Zimmer chimed in on the subject of user privacy; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse; 27/03/2018 – New Hampshire AG: 38 State Attorneys General Ask Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for Information on Facebook’s Business Practices; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: This is how to get through Facebook’s privacy loopholes; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sends a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 14/03/2018 – Facebook is talking with news outlets about creating daily videos for Facebook Watch; 25/05/2018 – EU states agree rules to make search engines pay for news

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 80,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 440,118 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.91M, down from 520,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $5.95 during the last trading session, reaching $130.95. About 27.04M shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) invested in 0.1% or 643 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 3.04M shares. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jones Fincl Cos Lllp holds 190,729 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sei Invests holds 5.09 million shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical holds 72,712 shares. James Investment Research invested in 156,422 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Ltd Com has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bartlett Ltd Liability Corp has 3.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 797,757 shares. Montgomery Mngmt Incorporated owns 18,478 shares. Winslow Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11.15M shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.92% stake. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Tru owns 8.00M shares. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59,147 shares. United Kingdom-based Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 840,474 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $77.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 436,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Natl Trust Bancshares reported 1,430 shares stake. Cortland Assocs Mo invested in 278,681 shares or 7.51% of the stock. Corvex Mngmt Lp holds 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 48,000 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm invested 4.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wright Invsts Ser holds 5,971 shares. M Secs Inc invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cutter & Brokerage reported 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Frontier Inv Mgmt owns 19,465 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. First Interstate State Bank stated it has 1.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Associated Banc has invested 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Acropolis Invest Management Ltd holds 1,539 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Harvard Management Company has 12.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Qs Investors Limited holds 143,642 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd, New York-based fund reported 45,450 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.15 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 55,252 shares to 57,844 shares, valued at $10.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB).

