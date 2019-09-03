Facebook (FB) Shareholder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose; Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Raised Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake by $954,304 as Stock Declined

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 20,342 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 29,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $513.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $183.82. About 4.13M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS “BELIEVED THAT THE DATA HAD BEEN OBTAINED IN LINE WITH FACEBOOK’S TERMS OF SERVICE AND DATA PROTECTION LAWS”; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Says Zuckerberg Won’t Give Evidence to U.K. Lawmakers; 05/04/2018 – Some Facebook Quitters Face Technical Obstacles; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is currently trying to minimize the fallout from its data scandal; 03/04/2018 – Facebook deletes posts linked to Russian ‘troll factory’ -CEO Zuckerberg; 11/04/2018 – U.S. HOUSE HEARING WITH FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG BEGINS; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 17/04/2018 – Economic Scene: Facebook Is Creepy. And Valuable; 23/04/2018 – Facebook’s Next Headache: European Regulators — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Gene Munster: Facebook stock could be ‘stuck in the mud’ for up to a year

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 119,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 501,425 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 382,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 11.96 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – BEIJING-FORD ASIA PACIFIC PRESIDENT FLEET SAYS EXPECTS NEARLY ALL FUTURE GROWTH IN CHINA WILL COME FROM LOCALLY PRODUCED MODELS; 11/04/2018 – FORD’S F.N LINCOLN BRAND PLANS TO BUILD FIVE NEW VEHICLES IN CHINA BY 2022; 26/03/2018 – The move follows introductions of other off-road versions of pickup trucks, such as the Ford Raptor and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2; 16/05/2018 – Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 14/03/2018 – FORD M RECALLS ~1.3M 2014-2018 FUSION AND LINCOLN MKZ VEHICLES; 24/04/2018 – CPS BUYS 34 PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC FORD F-150 PICKUP TRUCKS; 20/03/2018 – Wheels24: Ford SA recall: Focus, Kuga and vans affected by clutch issue; 01/05/2018 – Pizza Inn To Give Away 1958 Ford Fairlane Skyliner; 02/05/2018 – The vehicles were built at Ford’s Kentucky Plant between 2014 and 2017; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES PROSPECTUS

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.69 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 25,731 shares to 76,519 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038. On Thursday, August 1 FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 840,962 shares.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 12,055 shares to 10,464 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,853 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

