Facebook (FB) Shareholder Truepoint Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Market Value Rose, Holder Continental Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $1.79 Million

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 1,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 23,317 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 25,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IF DATA IN QUESTION STILL EXISTS, IT WOULD BE “A GRAVE VIOLATION OF FACEBOOK’S POLICIES”; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O TO END PARTNERSHIPS WITH DATA BROKERS SUCH AS ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O THAT HELPED AD TARGETING -STATEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Adding Unsend Message Tool After CEO Caught Unsending; 19/03/2018 – Meet the Psychologist at the Center of Facebook’s Data Scandal; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Recommends Investing Exchange-traded XOP, Shorting Facebook — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 04/04/2018 – WKOW 27: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11. (AP); 22/03/2018 – MOZILLA SAYS PRESSING ‘PAUSE’ ON FACEBOOK ADVERTISING; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: For Mark Zuckerberg, This Hearing Has Been No Sweat; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Testifies Before Skeptical Lawmakers Wary of Facebook’s Power

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 23,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 45,829 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, down from 69,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 1.11M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 515,198 shares. 98,280 were reported by Maple Capital Inc. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 67,091 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 57,439 shares. Indiana-based First Finance Corporation In has invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). E&G Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.19% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.08% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% stake. Evermay Wealth Management Lc owns 6,359 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc invested in 39,301 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.03% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 38,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation owns 0.07% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 3.76M shares. The Indiana-based Kessler Investment Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover August delinquency and charge-off rate rises – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Discover a Compelling Value – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Discover Ready to Hire the Next Generation of Women Technology Leaders – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 8.82 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (Call) (NYSE:CAH) by 14,300 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: Facebook, Starbucks Rise in Premarket; Blackberry Slumps – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over privacy breach – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 53,067 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Coatue Mgmt Lc holds 5.99% or 3.67M shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 35.05 million shares. 1,350 are held by Of Toledo Na Oh. Natixis Lp owns 1.07M shares. 499,072 were accumulated by Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Co. Adirondack has invested 0.9% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hillhouse Capital Ltd has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Palisade Capital Management Lc Nj holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,318 shares. Raymond James Fin Advsr Incorporated holds 467,325 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. King Wealth holds 2,057 shares. 177,401 are held by Crestwood Advsrs Limited Company. 7,946 were accumulated by George Kaiser Family Foundation.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.