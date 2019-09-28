Facebook (FB) Shareholder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreased Stake by $653,250; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Bridges Investment Management Increased Holding

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 39,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 507,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.97M, up from 467,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 74.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 3,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,118 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219,000, down from 4,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY IN U.S. SENATE HEARING; 23/05/2018 – Facebook announces a partnership with identity management service Okta; 04/04/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook has a problem in Asia beyond privacy issues; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Boldest Privacy Tool Is Coming Soon; 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Cambridge Analytica controversy and more; 17/05/2018 – Cambodians show government support by changing Facebook pictures before election; 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fools’ Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 23/05/2018 – “Workplace by Facebook” was launched in 2016, but it needs enterprise software companies to help bolster its credibility

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Trade Now – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “21 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock on the Google Parent’s 21st Birthday – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Facebook Uses Smart Timing for Its Smart Glasses – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook, Luxottica team on smart glasses – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

