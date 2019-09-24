Facebook (FB) Shareholder Tiger Management Has Lifted Position; As Eplus (PLUS) Share Value Declined, Holder First Quadrant LP Has Cut Its Holding

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 11,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 127,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.66 million, up from 116,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $181.23. About 12.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S MARK ZUCKERBERG OUTLINES STEPS TO “PREVENT BAD ACTORS FROM ACCESSING PEOPLE’S INFORMATION”; 27/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY: FACEBOOK ALGORITHMS MUST BECOME MORE TRANSPARENT; 05/04/2018 – Facebook has a tobacco problem, Stanford researchers say; 27/03/2018 – LAWSUIT AGAINST FACEBOOK FILED IN CALIFORNIA FEDERAL COURT, ALLEGING PRIVACY VIOLATIONS, SEEKING CLASS ACTION STATUS; 16/04/2018 – A U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully created facial templates for people without their permission; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg starts testifying in U.S. Senate hearing; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Stalwart Ad Business Seen Weathering Latest Scandal; 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O BANS FAR-RIGHT BRITISH PARTY BRITAIN FIRST AND REMOVES PAGES OF ITS LEADERS FOR VIOLATING ANTI-HATRED RULES; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Suspends 200 Apps in Investigation Over Data Abuse

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Eplus Inc (PLUS) by 37.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 9,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.01% . The institutional investor held 16,102 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, down from 25,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Eplus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.66. About 46,999 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $246.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 275,100 shares to 414,402 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 659,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Investment Assoc Inc owns 39,850 shares. Pecaut And reported 1,955 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp owns 333,900 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. 6,439 are owned by Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Gp Limited Co. Ims Cap Mgmt holds 6,270 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 88,808 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Llc reported 76,992 shares. Verus Financial Prtn Inc owns 1,062 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 40,305 shares. Rockshelter Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 79,245 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In invested in 0.79% or 80,828 shares. Jnba Financial holds 0.09% or 2,305 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.25% stake. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Insight 2811 stated it has 2,547 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold PLUS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.81 million shares or 3.45% less from 12.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Capital LP has 8,592 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has 803,071 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0.01% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Quantbot Tech LP has 1,523 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chatham Cap Gru holds 0.35% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 20,293 shares. The Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.03% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 5,414 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 7,498 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc accumulated 10,368 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com reported 4,543 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Menta Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Sei Invests Co has 0% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 6,252 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 18,798 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 62,754 shares to 73,540 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936 shares, and has risen its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Analysts await ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.53 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $13.78 million for 19.03 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by ePlus inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.