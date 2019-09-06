Facebook (FB) Shareholder Tiger Management Has Boosted Position; Ally Financial Has Raised Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $3.99 Million as Shares Declined

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 402.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 93,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 116,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.35M, up from 23,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $187.53. About 11.21 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – Formative Chatbot Integrations coming to Workplace by Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Editorial: Facebook Leaves Its Users’ Privacy Vulnerable; 22/03/2018 – Dow opens more than 250 points lower, Facebook drags tech lower; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COULD USE CHIPS FOR CONSUMER DEVICES, SERVERS, AI; 20/03/2018 – GBH’s Ives Says Facebook’s Data Leak Is a ‘Major Black Eye’ (Video); 10/04/2018 – WSBT: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in Russia probe; 20/03/2018 – IRISH DATA PROTECTION COMMISSIONER SAYS ‘FOLLOWING UP’ WITH FACEBOOK ON OVERSIGHT OF APP DEVELOPERS, THIRD PARTIES THAT UTILISE THEIR PLATFORM; 08/04/2018 – The Shift: Facebook’s Other Critics: Its Viral Stars; 26/04/2018 – “I think Facebook concealed the truth from us,” Ian Lucas, member of parliament representing the opposition Labour Party, said; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec: Burgeoning data privacy laws will cause massive revaluation of internet companies

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 190% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 10.35 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Precision oncology session; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Natl Bank Na reported 66,819 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Barclays Public Lc reported 14.67M shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc owns 100,935 shares. Sfmg Ltd Company holds 10,080 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Meritage Port Management reported 120,043 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc reported 0.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shelter Mutual reported 184,500 shares stake. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt reported 16,251 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Com reported 118,480 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Cullinan Associates invested 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Illinois-based Botty Limited Liability Com has invested 0.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 62,585 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares to 921,547 shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,040 shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whale Rock Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3.68% or 1.23 million shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.97% or 381,175 shares in its portfolio. Parus Fin (Uk) Limited holds 388,713 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Llc has 0.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Da Davidson And stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roanoke Asset Management owns 32,867 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt stated it has 49,003 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 18,907 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt accumulated 4,468 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 14,156 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc holds 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 7,359 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc has invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). C M Bidwell & Assocs stated it has 5,240 shares. Howard Management stated it has 3.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).